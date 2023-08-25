Panthers News: Bryce Young, Ikem Ekwonu, Shi Smith and Matt Corral
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers WR Shi Smith's big chance
There wasn't much to suggest Shi Smith had a chance of making an impact on the wide receiver rotation in 2023. A new coaching regime coupled with some intriguing additions in the wake of trading D.J. Moore left him buried down the depth chart, but the former sixth-round selection deserves immense credit for working hard and impressing a fresh set of eyes in pursuit of involvement.
The Carolina Panthers are dealing with some injuries to their primary pass-catchers. Terrace Marshall Jr., D.J. Chark, and Laviska Shenault Jr. are all on the shelf currently, so there is a big opportunity awaiting Smith to firmly cement his roster status during tonight's preseason finale against the Detroit Lions.
When discussing Smith recently, head coach Frank Reich stated how impressed he's been with the South Carolina product so far via the team's website. However, the head coach was also keen to state that this was an ongoing evaluation before final conclusions in the coming days.
"Shi has made plays. We're happy with the progress that he's made. (It's an) ongoing evaluation of every position. As I said the other day, this is a great opportunity for guys to get one last opportunity to put something on tape in a game, in a preseason game. So we don't take that lightly."- Frank Reich via Panthers.com
Smith looks to be in pole position for the No. 6 spot currently. But he can leave absolutely no doubt by making the most of targets when they arrive this evening in front of Carolina's expectant fanbase.