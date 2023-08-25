Panthers News: Bryce Young, Ikem Ekwonu, Shi Smith and Matt Corral
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's mentality
Bryce Young will get more experience in an NFL environment this evening before preparations gather pace for Week 1 versus the Atlanta Falcons. Just how long the Carolina Panthers keep their No. 1 overall selection under center remains to be seen, but it shouldn't be more than a few snaps looking at how things have unfolded during warmups so far.
Young's been first-class in a limited sample size. His poise, precision, and ability to go through progressions quickly have been as advertised, so hopes couldn't be higher about what the Heisman Trophy winner could bring to the Panthers next season and way into the future,
When speaking about how he's finding life in the pros and being on the field briefly, Young highlighted the importance of staying ready and focusing on preparations via the team's website. Something that can hopefully bear fruit when the real action begins.
"That's our job – it's to stay ready, make sure that we're always prepared. I feel like there's definitely stuff I want to improve on and get better at. There's stuff throughout this week that we're looking at to grow in. And this is a different week now process-wise. So this is kind of another step in the direction of having a more game-like process, scheduling, and things like that. It's great to have that under our belt. But of course, it's our job to be ready and stay ready. And we understand when the regular season starts, but we have to do everything we can to work toward that, day in and day out."- Bryce Young via Panthers.com
The Panthers are counting on Young to deliver the goods after sacrificing so much to bring him into the fold. That's a lot to ask of someone with no NFL experience, but he's taken everything in his stride with supreme conviction so far.