Panthers News: Bryce Young, Jaycee Horn, Cam Newton and Derrick Brown
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as preparations continue heading into Week 15 against the Atlanta Falcons?
Tickets are going for around $10 or less to see the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium this weekend. One could argue even that's overpriced based on the football product put out by the home team. But it represents good value to see an NFL game if some fans find it difficult to afford such an opportunity in typical circumstances.
The Panthers have a shot despite winning just once in 13 attempts. As players and coaches get set for their final practice session before Sunday's clash, the stories causing debate include Derrick Brown's case to make the Pro Bowl, Jaycee Horn staying ready, another call to sit quarterback Bryce Young, and Cam Newton hitting back after significant criticism this week.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers CB Jaycee Horn staying ready
Divisional matchups always bring an extra sense of physicality. Considering how much the Atlanta Falcons like to run the football with Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier, the Carolina Panthers need to make their tackles count.
This is something being preached to the players by defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and his staff this week. It's also not gone unnoticed by cornerback Jaycee Horn, who is looking to make his mark on Atlanta's rushing attack based on comments via the team's website.
"You put your neck pad on, you know what I'm saying? You know they're going to try to run the ball because it's going to be a dirty game. Just going into the game having that mindset it's going to be a physical battle, a lot of running the football and just knowing as a corner, you got to show up in run support and also stay locked in on the pass keys too. So, it should be a fun game."- Jaycee Horn via Panthers.com
Horn's primary objective will be to restrict Drake London's involvement. But when the time comes to make his presence felt against the run, his statement suggests he'll be ready.