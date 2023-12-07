3 reasons the Carolina Panthers are not an attractive head coaching destination
By Dean Jones
There are reasons to suggest the Carolina Panthers might not be an appealing destination for prospective head coaches in 2024.
The Carolina Panthers are looking for another head coach after firing Frank Reich. Based on the recent revelations from Joe Person and Dianna Russini of The Athletic, it's a dysfunctional organization littered with guys looking out for themselves while pandering to the needs of an egotistical owner.
It's one turbulent event after the next. It's been almost a decade since the Panthers were at the NFL's top table and unless the right head coaching hire is made this time around, they'll remain out of contention with a disillusioned fanbase who've been beaten down to the point of giving up entirely.
Many names are being touted with the Panthers' head coaching job. There are only 32 top positions around the league, but this opportunity does look like a tough sell all things considered.
With this in mind, here are three reasons to suggest the Panthers' head coaching vacancy is far from desirable as the 2024 interview cycle approaches.
Carolina Panthers roster questions
There is a lot for the new regime to navigate once appointments are confirmed. The Carolina Panthers roster has very few foundational pieces, multiple key men out of contract, and bad contracts aplenty. They are also facing the embarrassment of handing over the No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft to the Chicago Bears.
No first-round pick. Not much financial wiggle room once Brian Burns, Derrick Brown, and Frankie Luvu are extended. Multiple upgrades are needed at almost every position group. It's a complete mess.
If someone has the pick of someone like the Panthers or Los Angeles Chargers, it's an easy choice to make. But much will also depend on whether under-fire general manager Scott Fitterer is still with the team when the time roster construction begins.