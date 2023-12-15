Panthers News: Bryce Young, Jaycee Horn, Cam Newton and Derrick Brown
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Another call for the Carolina Panthers to sit Bryce Young
Bryce Young will be under center in Week 15 against the Atlanta Falcons. Interim head coach Chris Tabor stated recently that the Carolina Panthers plan to stay the course with their rookie signal-caller. However, the benefits of taking him out of the firing line are glaring at this point.
D.A. Sweat from SB Nation was the latest writer to call for the Panthers to sit Young over their remaining games. This isn't a benching, but rather an opportunity for the No. 1 overall selection to study, learn from Andy Dalton, and stay out of harm's way behind a woeful offensive line.
"The remainder of the 2023 Panthers season is largely meaningless. Carolina has already been eliminated from the playoff picture. The team has an interim head coach. The Panthers don’t have a first round pick next year. Bryce Young has already seen plenty of game action. With four pointless games remaining, there’s only one thing left to do: It’s time for the Panthers to shut down Bryce Young. Allowing the Red Rifle [Andy Dalton] to finish out the last four games of the season would allow Bryce Young to pick the veteran’s brains, see what Dalton is seeing, and break down tape together. Young has done enough “on the job” learning as a rookie. It’s time to focus on classroom learning."- D.A. Sweat, SB Nation
This is a sentiment we echoed earlier this week. The Panthers are on the brink of demoralizing Young's confidence beyond comprehension. If the same tired continues over Carolina's remaining four games, there's just no telling what such a difficult rookie campaign will do for his chances of long-term prosperity.