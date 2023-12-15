Panthers News: Bryce Young, Jaycee Horn, Cam Newton and Derrick Brown
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Cam Newton hits back
The media knives have been out for Cam Newton once again this week. It's been just like old times in that regard given how polarizing the former NFL MVP was at the peak of his power. Something that brought unjust criticism and failed to fully appreciate his transcendent gifts under center.
Newton couldn't have expected this big of a reaction to his comments about game-changers or game-managers at the quarterback position. A few analysts even went one step further, almost mocking his career accomplishments. As expected, the Carolina Panthers fanbase jumped to their former signal-caller's defense on social media.
We all know Newton has no trouble speaking for himself. So it came as no surprise to see the iconic figure hit back with a 10-minute tirade on social media with his back against the wall.
The Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall selection in the 2011 NFL Draft doesn't need to prove anything to anybody. Newton changed the way the quarterback position is played, inspiring countless young signal-callers currently plying their trade impressively around the league along the way.
Newton's always been an easy target. He's flamboyant, eccentric, and beloved. Sure, he can rub people up the wrong way, but he's far more qualified to talk football than most on television, running podcasts, or writing articles.
That's the bottom line in all this.