Panthers News: Bryce Young, Jaycee Horn, Cam Newton and Ejiro Evero
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's hold-up
While there's no need for the Carolina Panthers to start panicking just yet about Bryce Young's contract, they are cutting things fine heading into training camp. Especially considering the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft will be watching from the sidelines until a deal gets sorted out.
Negotiations are ongoing and have nothing to do with the amount on offer. This has more to do with how the fully guaranteed contract is structured over the first four years before the obvious fifth-year option is triggered.
Joe Person of The Athletic stated explained this in more detail within his weekly mailbag, highlighting the potential stumbling block around Young's signing bonus, how much he's going to receive right away, and over the duration of his rookie deal.
"The hope is that [Bryce] Young’s contract situation will be settled before the start of training camp. CBA rules allow rookies to participate in OTAs and minicamps without a contract, but they can’t practice at training camp until the contract is finalized. The holdup is likely related to the timing of the payout of Young’s signing bonus, which — with the slotted salaries for draft picks — is one of the few negotiating items remaining for rookies and their agents. Young’s four-year contract is projected to be worth $37.955 million with a $24.6 million signing bonus, according to Spotrac. Young still has a week before the Panthers’ first practice July 26 at Wofford. But the Panthers’ rookies are scheduled to be in Charlotte beginning Saturday for three days before the full team reports to Wofford on July 25."- Joe Person, The Athletic
Young's focus is on football and not much else, in all honesty. He pays people to handle the business side of things, so hopefully everything can work out in a satisfactory fashion before he descends on Wofford College this weekend.