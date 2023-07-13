Panthers News: Bryce Young, Jaycee Horn, Hard Knocks and D.J. Chark
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines with just two weeks remaining until the team descends on Wofford College for training camp?
We have now reached the two-week countdown milestone before the Carolina Panthers embark on their first training camp practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg. Something that can hopefully set the tone for a strong few weeks before their Week 1 opener at the Atlanta Falcons to kick off the Frank Reich era.
Until then, among the stories generating buzz recently include Bryce Young being compared to Cam Newton, Jaycee Horn's upside heading into Year 3, wide receiver D.J. Chark having the most to prove in 2023, and Carolina's upcoming cameo in HBO's Hard Knocks.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers to make Hard Knocks cameo
Although they were reluctant to participate, it seems as if the NFL has forced the New York Jets to be this year's featured team on HBO's Hard Knocks. Not entirely surprising when one considers their young talent and the presence of quarterback Aaron Rodgers following his high-profile trade from the Green Bay Packers.
This decision will also see the Carolina Panthers play a cameo role in the popular docuseries. The Jets are scheduled to visit Spartanburg for joint practices next month, which is set to draw a bumper crowd to see these clubs lock horns before their preseason contest.
Having Hard Knocks present only adds to the layer of fascination. And it should provide fans with some inside insight into practices they wouldn't normally receive.