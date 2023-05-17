Panthers News: Bryce Young, Jeremy Chinn, Chris Tabor and Thomas Brown
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers feeling Bryce Young's presence
Bryce Young made a strong first impression on the Carolina Panthers during their recent rookie minicamp. That hasn't resulted in Frank Reich changing his plans surrounding the No. 1 overall selection, who'll start behind Andy Dalton on the depth chart in the hope he can earn the right to move up as the offseason progresses.
There is always an added sense of urgency with quarterbacks taken high these days. Having the luxury of sitting prospects like Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes is slowly becoming a thing of the past, but the Panthers would be wise not to throw Young in too soon despite his obvious credentials.
Thomas Brown was asked about his thoughts on the way Young handled himself during his first taste of NFL practices. The offensive coordinator liked what he saw, but added via Pro Football Talk that overloading the signal-caller at this stage was not something that entered their train of thought.
"I think everything you saw on tape from him at Alabama, I think just from the beginning of the process, from how he handles pressure, to his operation, to the QB mechanics, ball placement. Having a chance to be with him in person, sit in meetings, hear him call back plays, talk through concepts. We’re just trying to do a really good job of trying to start those rookies off with base calls, introduction of our offense. Not overloading anybody — including him. But I thought he handled it well."- Thomas Brown via Pro Football Talk
The next big challenge for Young is establishing himself when linking up with veteran teammates later this month. This will be more difficult, but nothing the former Alabama star cannot accomplish given his poise, likability, and ability to produce the goods.