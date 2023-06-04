Panthers News: Bryce Young, J.K. Dobbins, Greg Hardy and DeAndre Hopkins
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers named as J.K. Dobbins trade suitor
Even though the Carolina Panthers seem relatively happy with their options on offense heading into the 2023 season, that hasn't stopped some media outlets from speculating more moves could be made before Week 1 at the Atlanta Falcons. We focused on a potential link to Dalvin Cook yesterday and another dynamic running back was also touted as a potential trade target over the weekend.
After a series of cryptic tweets about his status, many believed J.K. Dobbins was trying to force his way out of the Baltimore Ravens. While this is probably nothing, it didn't stop Curtis Leung of Last Word on Sports from naming the Panthers as a team that would make sense in a trade scenario.
"Given the lack of high-end talent at running back, Carolina could trade for Dobbins. In Carolina, Dobbins would split snaps with Sanders, as he does in Baltimore with Gus Edwards. New Panthers head coach Frank Reich formerly coached the Indianapolis Colts, where he got a lot out of Jonathan Taylor. This could be important in the usage and development of Dobbins."- Curtis Leung, Last Word on Sports
Dobbins has endured some rough luck on the injury front of late, but the talent is there for all to see. The former Ohio State standout is a dual-threat weapon capable of taking it to the house on any given down, but sacrificing draft capital on the running back position doesn't seem all that feasible considering the presence of Miles Sanders, Chuba Hubbard, and Raheem Blackshear.
This should be a productive trio that compliments each other well. And if Dobbiins had any sense, he'd stay the course with the Ravens after they strengthened the tools at Lamar Jackson's disposal.