Panthers News: Dalvin Cook, Kyle Pitts, Shi Smith and Ejiro Evero
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as the excitement builds for the team's upcoming mandatory minicamp later this month?
It's been another intriguing few days of OTAs for the Carolina Panthers as preparations continue for the 2023 season. Head coach Frank Reich stated that the staff was around halfway through their installation process overall, which means there is a lot of hard work ahead before they take the field in Week 1 at the Atlanta Falcons.
As always, there is a lot to take in regarding news and rumors doing the rounds. Among the stories causing debate recently include the prospect of facing Kyle Pitts on opening weekend, Ejiro Evero's potential impact in 2023, Shi Smith surprisingly tipped for a breakout campaign, and trading for Dalvin Cook.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers should face Kyle Pitts in Week 1
The Carolina Panthers will be aiming to get themselves an opening weekend victory at the Atlanta Falcons. Something that would hopefully set the tone for a profitable 2023 season.
That might be a little trickier according to Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, who stated via Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk that he expects stud tight end Kyle Pitts to be ready. Although the team is taking it slow to minimize the risk of further complications.
"We’re trying to be smart. We know we’re planning to play 20, 21 games. So when you do that, you need to be ready to go, peaking, ready to roll Sept. 10 and play our best football at the end of the year. So, that goes into mind."- Arthur Smith via Pro Football Talk
Of course, it would be easier if Pitts wasn't available. But the Panthers should still see this as a winnable contest regardless.