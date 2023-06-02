Panthers News: Bryce Young, Laviska Shenault, Shaq Thompson and Hayden Hurst
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers teammate highlights Bryce Young's swagger
Bryce Young has wasted no time in leaving his mark on the Carolina Panthers. The No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft put on another throwing masterclass at OTAs on Thursday, which is one more positive building block before the quarterback assumes command under center later this year at the Atlanta Falcons.
There's nothing flashy about Young. His quiet, meticulous persona is matched by a clinical mindset when he's on the field - whether it's practicing or during games, it doesn't alter no matter the football setting.
When discussing Young's integration during an appearance on NFL Total Access, safety Xavier Woods stated via USA Today Sports that it's the former Alabama star's quiet swagger that's stood out above all else during his first few weeks in the building.
"Just the swagger. Just his persona. How he carries himself. Just not only in the weight room, but on the practice field, man. He got that silent swagger. You can definitely tell that he knows, that he’s top-tier. But he’s humble with it, man. Being a first-round draft pick, it’s gonna come with a lot of expectations and whatnot. But I’m pretty sure he knows he can carry it—and just the way he carries himself, it shows."- Xavier Woods via USA Today Sports
The players seem to be getting on board with Young quickly. Having this level of assurance at football's most prestigious position is something many haven't experienced in Carolina before, so it's vital they capitalize and do whatever it takes to ensure the Heisman Trophy winner hits the ground running.