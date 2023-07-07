Panthers News: Bryce Young, Matt Rhule, Hall of Honor and Ikem Ekwonu
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers laud Bryce Young's intelligence
Bryce Young's processing is one of the elite traits that set him apart during the strenuous pre-draft evaluation phase. The quarterback constantly blew away those in power with his understanding of schematic concepts - something that's already come to the fore since his arrival to the Carolina Panthers as the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Young's poise, immaculate preparation techniques, and overall commitment have been enough for Carolina to almost completely open their playbook according to Dan Orlovsky of ESPN. This is almost unheard of for a rookie and something that could ensure the signal-caller hits the ground running in 2023.
This sentiment was echoed by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN during a recent appearance on Get Up. The insider stated via USA Today Sports that Young's been a "mental savant" since joining the team, which is especially impressive considering how complex Carolina's offense under Frank Reich and Thomas Brown is to install.
"I was told his mental aptitude has been as advertised. That’s what he was known for during the draft process, as a mental savant. I was told with the Panthers’ offense is a hard install. It’s got shades of the Los Angeles Rams system from new offensive coordinator Thomas Brown. No new quarterback bats 100 in learning it in the first month, but I was told he was pretty darn close to 100 percent. So, the Panthers really believe that as long as he has command of the offense, they’re in good shape. They don’t need him to be a hero because this is a really good emerging roster."- Bryce Young via USA Today Sports
This is nothing new to those who've followed Young's career. There will be a few bumps in the road one suspects, but the Heisman Trophy winner has done nothing to dispel the notion he was the right guy for Carolina atop the draft.