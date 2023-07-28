Panthers News: Bryce Young, Miles Sanders, D.J. Chark and Baker Mayfield
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Baker Mayfield reflects on Carolina Panthers spell
The Carolina Panthers are moving forward with Bryce Young as their franchise quarterback after a bold move up to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. And the straw that broke the camel's back was one final failed trade for a struggling veteran that couldn't meet expectations.
This time last year fans were trying to convince themselves that Baker Mayfield could solve their ongoing complications at football's most prestigious position. One could have forgiven many for getting carried away after his decent enough camp, but there were too many obstacles for the player to overcome all things considered.
A needless quarterback competition and an offensive coordinator that never fully believed in his capabilities were just two things that caused Mayfeld's demise. When speaking about his current situation via Yardbarker, Mayfield didn't want to dwell on the past and is excited about the challenge of competing with Kyle Trask for QB1 on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
"I know what I'm capable of. Yeah, I got hurt in Cleveland — that's why my run ended there. And then last year, it was what it was in Carolina. But everything happens for a reason, so I'm here now. To me, competition always brings the best out in anybody. You want to have somebody pushing you to be better. You want to have somebody who is going to challenge you and bring a different aspect to it."- Baker Mayfield via Yardbarker
The Panthers will make Mayfield's life extremely difficult when they come up against each other twice next season. If the former Oklahoma phenom cannot make this change work, then backup duties are probably the best he can hope for moving forward.