Panthers News: Bryce Young, Miles Sanders, D.J. Chark and Baker Mayfield
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers' confidence in Miles Sanders
After trading Christian McCaffrey and deciding not to bring back D'Onta Foreman, the Carolina Panthers needed an injection of life at the running back spot. Thankfully, it's still a position valued enough by those in power to give Miles Sanders a decent contract in free agency.
Sanders is coming off a Pro Bowl campaign and a Super Bowl appearance in 2022. This wasn't enough for the Philadelphia Eagles to offer him a new deal, but the Panthers thought enough of his abilities to give him good money in an uncertain running back market currently.
There are some familiar faces for Sanders in Carolina. One such figure is Duce Staley, who highlighted his confidence in the former second-round pick out of Penn State becoming a dominant three-down threat within Frank Reich and Thomas Brown's offensive scheme via Darin Gantt from the team's website.
"I want him to be productive in this offense. That was a totally different offense back then. We threw to the back a lot. And I'm not saying we're not going to do that here. But throwing to the back was a main focus back when he was a rookie. I know he can do it. I know he will do it. And whatever the job is, when we call on him, he's going to do it."- Duce Staley via Panthers.com
Sanders is looking to set the tone as a runner while also featuring more in the passing game - something the Eagles gradually moved away from to the player's frustration. Having Staley around will ensure high standards and set and kept, which is another positive working in his favor.