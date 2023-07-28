Panthers News: Bryce Young, Miles Sanders, D.J. Chark and Baker Mayfield
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers not concerned about Bryce Young
Although it's been the best transition imaginable for Bryce Young since being drafted No. 1 overall by the Carolina Panthers, it was never going to be all smooth sailing at training camp. Things get quicker and the competition gets stiffer, so it was always going to be more difficult - and that's before the pads go on.
Young endured the roughest practice of his young NFL career so far on Thursday. There were some miscues, a fumbled hand-off, and an interception when a miscommunication resulted in a pick-six from cornerback C.J. Henderson for good measure.
When asked about Young's regression and the overall offensive struggles during a fascinating practice of back and forth with Carolina's defense, head coach Frank Reich stated his lack of concern via Augusta Stone and Darin Gantt from the team's website. The figurehead was also confident enough in his signal-caller for these complications to get rectified well in advance of their Week 1 opener at the Atlanta Falcons.
"It was a miscommunication on a stick route, as far as coming out versus running out – so normal stuff. I mean, you don't like it, (but) we'll get it cleaned up. We're going to make mistakes. About halfway through practice, at least on offense, where my eyes were a little bit more, it just felt like a little bit of a lull. A few too many turnovers and mistakes. But you don't panic. You learn from those, and you've got to bounce back."- Frank Reich via Panthers.com
Again, perhaps fans have been spoiled by Young's flawless opening to early workouts. The important thing here is perspective, keeping the long goal in mind, and not getting carried away one way or another at this juncture.