Panthers News: Bryce Young, power rankings, D.J. Moore and no excuses
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumros from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines with one day remaining until their primetime game at the Chicago Bears?
Frank Reich said there was some good news after suffering defeat at the hands of a team that fired him during the 2022 season. That centered on the quick turnaround before Thursday Night Football at the Chicago Bears - although not many of their disillusioned fanbase would agree after being forced to watch a horrible product more often than not.
With several long-term and new absentees confirmed in Week 10, it could be another long evening at the office. Until then, the stories causing conversation include contextualizing Bryce Young, the decision to trade D.J. Moore, Ejiro Evero not looking for any excuses, and where the Carolina Panthers stand in ESPN's weekly power rankings.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers stand pat in ESPN's power rankings
After suffering another woeful loss at home to the Indianapolis Colts, it came as no surprise to see the Carolina Panthers languishing among the bottom-feeders in ESPN's weekly NFL power rankings. They remain at No. 31 after a seventh loss in eight, with only the Arizona Cardinals below them as they prepare to welcome back star quarterback Kyler Murray into the lineup.
This week's topic was non-QB MVP. Beat writer David Newton had a relatively easy decision, choosing ferocious linebacker Frankie Luvu after a series of outstanding displays.
"[Frankie] Luvu has been a constant on a defense and team that have been mired in inconsistency. He leads Carolina in tackles with 62, having to play inside and outside because of injuries and an overall lack of a speed rusher opposite Brian Burns. He has a team-best 7 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks to rank second to Burns. Luvu is playing well enough to make his first Pro Bowl, although getting attention on a 1-7 team will make that tough."- David Newton, ESPN
Luvu has been one of the few bright spots for Carolina this season. If the same trend continues over their remaining nine games, the former Washington State standout should be paid accordingly.