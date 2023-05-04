Panthers News: Bryce Young, rankings slip, Austin Corbett and Jonathan Mingo
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as we reach the one-week milestone of Bryce Young’s arrival?
It’s been remarkable to see such positivity surrounding the Carolina Panthers over the last week. Bryce Young’s star power has everyone looking forward to the new campaign with a real sense of excitement, which is something that cannot be said of previous seasons given the constant stream of failed trades and suspect free-agent signings under the previous regime.
The news keeps churning where the Panthers are concerned with rookie minicamp and OTAs on the horizon. Among the topics causing debate are Bryce Young’s concerns versus the benefits, Austin Corbett’s injury timeline, Jonathan Mingo’s pre-conceived notion, and Carolina’s slip in recent power rankings despite landing their franchise quarterback.
Let’s delve into each topic in more detail.
Story No. 1
Carolina Panthers slip in NFL power rankings
The recent optimism surrounding the Carolina Panthers as a potential dark horse within the NFC is not a notion shared by Dan Hanzus of NFL.com. The writer slipped Frank Reich’s men seven spots in his preseason power rankings to No. 25, which is strange considering they finally have legitimate hope under center for the first time since Cam Newton’s release in 2020.
With that being said, Hanzus did state that if Young gets the help needed and puts it together right out of the gate, the Panthers could easily emerge as NFC South title contenders within a division that isn’t blessed with much genuine quality.
"(Bryce) Young won't be able to do it alone, of course. The Panthers hope they can fill the hole left by D.J. Moore (sent to Chicago in the trade that ultimately allowed them to land Young) with Ole Miss wideout Jonathan Mingo, selected with the eighth pick of the second round. If Young can make quick strides as a rookie, there's no reason why the Panthers can't contend in the wide-open NFC South."- Dan Hanzus, NFL.com
Being among the bottom feeders once again is the last thing Carolina needs. But given their coaching improvements and the current roster state, that seems unlikely barring any major drop-off from certain individuals.