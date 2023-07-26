Panthers News: Bryce Young, Scott Fitterer, Brian Burns and Cam Newton
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's focus
All eyes were on Bryce Young when he came out of Wofford College and spoke with the media. It was a special occasion for the quarterback on his 22nd birthday, but the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft was focused on football rather than any celebrations.
This has been the hallmark of Young since joining the Carolina Panthers. A fierce desire to repay the faith shown by Carolina's brass and although the signal-caller knows it'll be challenging over the next few weeks, he's keen to build on recent momentum based on comments via Augusta Stone from the team's website.
"It's going to be tough. It's going to be hard, but just to push everyone. For us as a unit to push ourselves, and for us as a team to take ownership in everything and try to get the most out of every day, in the meeting room and the practice field, making sure that we're all holding ourselves to the standard that we know we should. I've always taken the same approach. I've had experience taking the same approach to whatever expectations are. Whatever people are talking about, it is what it is. It's stuff that I can't control, and making sure that my teammates, my coaches, what we set in the building, that's who I listen to. That's the expectations that we come up with together and build together as a team, and sticking to that."- Bryce Young via Panthers.com
Nobody will be working harder than Young and he's making everyone around him also put in that title bit extra. How the Heisman Trophy winner deals with adversity is something to monitor throughout his time at Wofford College, but hopes remain extremely high that he can hit the ground running.
Such confidence is a far cry from this time last summer. At this stage, the Panthers were trying to convince themselves Baker Mayfield was the answer before Matt Rhule inexplicably went with a quarterback competition instead.
A lot can change in a year.