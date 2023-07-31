Panthers News: Bryce Young, Scott Fitterer, LaBryan Ray and pads popping
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines ahead of the team's first official padded practice on Monday?
Another week of training camp begins for the Carolina Panthers as preparations ramp up for the 2023 season. Expect the tempo to increase significantly after their bedding-in period over the last few days, which also included a wonderful occasion at Back Together Saturday with thousands descending on Gibbs Stadium to watch their heroes in action.
Of course, there is always a lot to unpack where the Panthers are concerned these days. Among the stories generating column inches include a potential signing for the defensive front, pads popping in Spartanburg this week, Bryce Young getting everyone onside, and general manager Scott Fitterer on the changing draft dynamic.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers set for first padded practice
Although the coaching staff can get a lot from OTAs, mandatory minicamps, and even the opening stages of training camp, there is no substitute for the pads going on and things getting a little more physical. Head coach Frank Reich confirmed that the Carolina Panthers will take part in their first session of this kind on Monday, which adds another layer of spice to the equation.
NFL rules regarding player safety mean padded practices aren't in great supply compared to previous generations. Therefore, it's vital the Panthers make them count, and for the players, having an impact in this sort of environment is the best possible way to surge up the depth chart.
The pads will be popping at Wofford College today. Another sign that football is back.