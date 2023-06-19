Panthers News: Bryce Young, Scott Fitterer, OL unit and best offseason move
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are making headlines as the NFL's most tedious period of the calendar year goes on?
By Dean Jones
We are in the down period of NFL activities and after one of the most dramatic offseasons in recent memory, it's a chance for the Carolina Panthers to catch their breath before descending on Wofford College for training camp. Even though it's the last designated period of rest before things get serious, there is no room for complacency and lackluster preparation if Frank Reich wants to kick off his time as head coach on the right note.
The news cycle continues, as is always the case. Among the stories causing conversation recently include Scott Fitterer's aggressiveness praised, Bryce Young on making mistakes, Carolina's offensive line ranked, and the Panthers' best offseason move named.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers GM's aggressiveness praised
It didn't take long for Scott Fitterer to emerge from Matt Rhule's dark cloud and begin stamping his authority on the Carolina Panthers this offseason. The respected front office figure has been methodical and collaborative, installing a professional mindset to taking the franchise forward - traits that were seldom seen under the previous regime.
This is something discussed by Tre Boston during a recent appearance on Good Morning Football. The former Panthers defensive back stated via USA Today Sports that his trade to No. 1 overall, in particular, represented an aggressive statement of intent that mediocrity would no longer be accepted.
"I think it’s a very smart decision. One thing we know about the Panthers and [general manager] Scott Fitterer is he’s very aggressive. So for them to trade up, get Bryce Young at No. 1—it’s telling the organization and the people who are fans that, ‘Hey, we’re trying to win and we’re trying to do it by making a big impact.'"- Tre Boston via USA Today Sports
Fitterer made the moves. It's now up to Frank Reich and the exceptional staff under his leadership to mold Carolina into a legitimate contender.