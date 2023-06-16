4 most important Carolina Panthers offseason arrivals in 2023
By Dean Jones
Who could end up becoming the most important offseason arrivals for the Carolina Panthers as preparations ramp up for the 2023 campaign?
Examining the Carolina Panthers right now compared to how the franchise looked when the 2022 campaign concluded is night and day. The hard work, aggressiveness, and level of conviction throughout various stages of the offseason were much needed - something that came with an abundance of optimism along the way.
It's a fine line between success and failure where the NFL is concerned. This is something reflected in the Panthers' projections for next season, which range from a playoff victory and division title to languishing among the bottom feeders once again.
Honestly, it could go either way. At the same time, an incredibly eventful offseason could be the catalyst behind much-improved fortunes sooner than anticipated.
On this topic, we picked out four off-season arrivals that could end up being the most important in 2023.
Ejiro Evero - Carolina Panthers DC
The Carolina Panthers' defense was far from their biggest problem heading into the offseason. But that did not stop team owner David Tepper from shelling out head coaching money to make Ejiro Evero their new defensive coordinator.
Evero is one of the league's most respected young coaches with the world at his feet. This could be his final destination before securing a top job elsewhere, so the Panthers must maximize the coordinator's time with the organization and more importantly, groom his successor in the event he moves on quickly.
Switching to a 3-4 base scheme is going to be a challenging transition for many. Evero has placed real faith in the options already around, so his presence could be exactly what this unit needs to enter a completely different stratosphere.