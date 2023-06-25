Panthers News: Bryce Young, Terrace Marshall, Frank Reich and CB need
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines with one more Sunday chalked off before Week 1 of the 2023 regular season arrives?
Carolina Panthers football is just around the corner. It might not seem close at this quiet period of the NFL calendar year, but training camp will be here soon and Frank Reich's opening game at the Atlanta Falcons to begin his head coaching tenure is now only 11 Sundays away from arriving.
Until then, the news and speculation continue. Among the stories causing debate recently include the compensation for Bryce Young, an increased role for Terrace Marshall Jr., Carolina's glaring need at the cornerback position, and former Panthers legend Thomas Davis Sr. on the influence of Reich.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers legend praises Frank Reich
There's been a blend of hope for the future mixed with some nostalgia throughout the Carolina Panthers' offseason so far. Frank Reich's previous connection to the organization is obvious, and the head coach wasted no time in bringing more former players who accomplished significant amounts into a practice setting to inspire the next generation.
This history is an important part of the Panthers' folklore and a strong foundation that was almost completely ignored by the previous regime. Based on Thomas Davis Sr.'s comments via Darin Gantt from the team's website, Reich fully recognizes its significance in the grand scheme of things.
I definitely feel like guys are going to embrace that. And coach understands. He's a former player here. So he knows what the history is like. He knows what it's like to bring former guys back to be around the younger generation.
Hopefully, the presence of Davis and others such as Luke Kuechly and Steve Smith Sr. continues throughout camp. Under Reich, that's likely to be the case.