Panthers News: Bryce Young, Tommy Tremble, Steve Smith and Thomas Brown
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as preparations continue for their Week 17 game at the Jacksonville Jaguars?
The Carolina Panthers are going into Sunday's game at the Jacksonville Jaguars with a playoff mindset. They only have two wins from the regular season to call upon. Still, the added incentive to dent the AFC South outfit's postseason aspirations should keep everyone motivated to secure their first road triumph of the campaign.
Final preparations are being made today before the team flies south tomorrow. While we wait for further developments, the stories causing debate include Tommy Tremble's growing confidence, Steve Smith Sr. on his Pro Football Hall of Fame snub, Thomas Brown on whether he'd be interested in Carolina's head coaching job, and Cam Newton's assessment of rookie quarterback Bryce Young.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Steve Smith Sr. throws shade
Although there was plenty of excitement about former Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers becoming a first-ballot finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, another team icon wasn't so lucky. Steve Smith Sr. failed to secure enough consideration for an induction. This is becoming increasingly frustrating given the outstanding accomplishments attained by the ex-wide receiver throughout his glittering career.
This is the third straight year where Smith failed to secure enshrinement to Canton. While he received the news he'll soon be inducted into the East-West Shrine Bowl Hall of Fame, the Triple Crown winner threw shade at those who continue to exclude him from the most prestigious distinction.
Smith's time will come. It has to. Many point to the backlog of wide receivers waiting for their time, but the Utah college star's credentials stack up with anyone eligible right now.