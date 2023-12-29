Panthers News: Bryce Young, Tommy Tremble, Steve Smith and Thomas Brown
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers must invest around Bryce Young
Bryce Young is starting to put some encouraging form together in recent weeks. The Carolina Panthers might not have come away with another home win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 16, but the rookie quarterback threw for more than 300 passing yards and more importantly, didn't turn over the football.
Young's growing confidence is something the Panthers can build around long-term. He's starting to show people why Carolina made their daring trade to No.1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. It's not been an easy first year for the Heisman Trophy winner, but he's coming out on the other side fighting.
This is something not going unnoticed by former Panthers quarterback Cam Newton. The team legend implored his old employers to do everything in their power to build around Young on his 4th-and-1 podcast via The Spun. This is the most important thing above all else moving forward.
"This is why he needs help. He played a game that was good enough to win. We need to invest in special teams, defense, and offense. That's the flash in the frying pan right there. He's capable! These games mean more to him than anybody else."- Cam Newton via The Spun
As always, Newton is spot on with his assessment. Young has the skills needed to carve out a successful career for himself. But the notion any quarterback can do the business without top-level weapons as David Tepper highlighted during the offseason is asinine.