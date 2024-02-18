Panthers news: Bryce Young, Troy Franklin, Terrace Marshall and Tee Higgins
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines with some important contractual decisions on the immediate horizon?
There are plenty of pivotal upcoming decisions for the Carolina Panthers that will lay down a prominent marker for the new regime. Dan Morgan is leading the way. Head coach Dave Canales will have significant input. Brandt Tilis will be tasked with working the contracts and making sure the organization is in a good short and long-term position financially.
Some decisions look simple. Others are hanging in the balance with huge ramifications attached. While we wait for further developments, the stories generating discussion are Tee Higgins being linked as a potential marquee free-agent signing, Terrace Marshall Jr.'s future coming under the microscope, the Panthers potentially taking Troy Franklin at No. 33 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, and another analyst sounds off on quarterback Bryce Young's rookie struggles.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers linked with Troy Franklin
One of the most important factors throughout the offseason will be surrounding quarterback Bryce Young with the weapons needed to make a better go of things in 2024. Scott Fitterer's acquisitions just didn't meet the required standard despite his bold claims to the contrary. This has to change if the franchise wants to maximize its substantial investment in the signal-caller.
Adding through free agency could be tricky when one considers that money is tight. Going down the college route seems likely, with Trevor Sikkema from Pro Football Focus linking the Panthers with Troy Franklin in his latest mock draft.
Franklin is an explosive pass-catcher who would instantly upgrade Young's options. He can create separation at will. His ball skills are first-class. He's a threat to score every time he gets into open space.
One couldn't rule out Franklin becoming a first-round pick if someone becomes enamored with his skill set during their pre-draft assessments. If he's available for the Panthers at No. 33, those in power should discuss the possibility.