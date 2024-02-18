Panthers news: Bryce Young, Troy Franklin, Terrace Marshall and Tee Higgins
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers WR Terrace Marshall Jr.'s future
With so many changes once again this offseason, it's a nervous time for those whose contributions were minimal at best under the previous regime. The NFL is a business above all else. There can be no room for sentiment in the team's decision-making process as the Carolina Panthers look to drag themselves from the proverbial abyss and into contention.
Terrace Marshall Jr. is someone who should be nervously looking over his shoulder. The wide receiver was an afterthought once again in 2023. Opportunities were limited and frustrations grew. Even though Dave Canales is coming on board as head coach, it's hard to see the former second-round selection becoming a factor.
This was a topic discussed by Schuyler Callihan from Sports Illustrated. He cited Marshall's trade request before the 2023 deadline and the prospect of further reinforcements as reasons why he might see his time with the franchise cut short at some stage this offseason.
"[Terrace] Marshall has been lost in the shuffle under two coaching staffs now and reportedly requested a trade last season. I'm not sure exactly where he fits in Dave Canales' plans, if at all. I can see TMJ being cut, especially if Dan Morgan and co. bring in two or three new bodies at the position."- Schuyler Callihan, Sports Illustrated
Considering where Marshall was drafted, this is a bitter disappointment from the player's perspective. This scenario also represents another wasted draft pick under the Matt Rhule/Scott Fitterer regimes.