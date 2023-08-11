Panthers News: Bryce Young, Vonn Bell, Jaycee Horn and Shi Smith
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as the team gets set for their first preseason contest tomorrow?
As it turned out, the second joint practice with the New York Jets was a washout, ending what's been an impressive training camp for the Carolina Panthers. The team's first episode of Camp Confidential confirmed the level of professionalism, collective mentality, and camaradarie within the franchise, which can hopefully propel them from perennial underachievers to legitimate contenders under Frank Reich.
As the Panthers make final preparations before taking the field at Bank of America versus the Jets on Saturday, among the stories generating debate include Shi Smith's precarious situation, a bold prediction for Bryce Young, Jaycee Horn's goal for the secondary, and Vonn Bell being tipped to make a big impression.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Shi Smith's precarious Carolina Panthers situation
After an incredible offseason of turnover within the wide receiver room, others such as Shi Smith are facing an uncertain future, The former sixth-round selection gave a good account of himself throughout camp, but he'll need to continue this during preseason games to leave no doubt.
This was a subject recently brought up by Alex Sabri from Clutch Points, who named Smith as one Carolina Panthers player that must shine during the preseason, which begins this weekend with a home test against the New York Jets.
"The Panthers traded receiver D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears when they traded for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft in March. They signed [Adam] Thielen to a three-year, $25 million contract the same month. [Shi] Smith took spots behind Thielen and receiver Damiere Byrd on the unofficial depth chart. Smith will have to shine in the preseason to help boost an offense that finished the 2022 season with 3,246 receiving yards, putting them at 28th in the NFL behind the Giants, Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans, according to NFL.com."- Alex Sabri, Clutch Points
Smith's fortunes improved exponentially with the news that Damiere Byrd will miss significant time with a hamstring tear. But the South Carolina product still needs to go out ad earn his position on the 53-man roster.