Panthers News: Bryce Young, Vonn Bell, Jaycee Horn and Shi Smith
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Vonn Bell tipped to make huge Carolina Panthers impact
One doesn't have to examine what's unfolded within the Carolina Panthers much to see the impression being made by Vonn Bell. The free-agent signing settled into a supreme leadership role immediately, bringing high standards and intensity to every practice and coming up with some big camp plays along the way.
Bell's presence on the backend with Xavier Woods provides the Panthers with a dependable anchor that will have others in the right positions pre-snap. But according to the model revealed by NFL.com's analytics expert Cynthia Frelund, the former Ohio State star is also projected to lead the entire league in interceptions with six next season.
"I am not gonna lie: This one even surprised me -- and it’s my model. But when you consider Ejiro Evero’s defensive concepts, the potential for increased pressure up front, Jeremy Chinn's ability to move around and how Bell operated in Cincinnati, this vision starts to come into focus. The Panthers' defense has the potential to be a real problem for opposing QBs, especially in the NFC South, and where Bell forecasts to play puts him in a great spot to snag a number of picks."- Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com
This would be better than everyone's wildest dreams. Whether Bell reaches this lofty goal or not remains to be seen, but the prediction is another example of how pivotal the player is going to be for the Panthers within Ejiro Evero's dynamic new defensive system.