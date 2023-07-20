Panthers News: Bryce Young, Yannick Ngakoue, Julius Peppers and Jonathan Stewart
Delving deeper into the primary Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Julius Peppers has no regrets about leaving Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers began what could be a memorable year with a well-deserved induction into the Carolina Panthers Hall of Honor. It should be an emotional occasion when the former defensive end sees his name immortalized alongside Muhsin Muhammad, which comes after both left their mark on the franchise throughout glittering playing careers.
This could be just the start for Peppers. He's up for the College Football Hall of Fame in 2024 and is also eligible for the highest distinction any player can receive - The Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Peppers has the credentials to be a first-ballot enshrinement beyond any doubt. Although he spent time away from the organization with the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers, the pass-rushing phenom will go into Canton as a Panther when the time comes.
When asked about his decision to step away from the Panthers in 2010 free agency, Peppers stated via Darin Gantt from the team's website he had no regrets. Although money obviously factored into the equation, it was more about personal development than anything else.
"I was happy with my experience. I wouldn't change anything. Well, I would maybe change a couple of things. But as far as leaving and going somewhere else, seeing other how other things work in other places. I was happy with it. There were a lot of things going on at that time. But yeah, the personal growth was one of the things that was like a driving force and that decision. You know, I loved it here. I love the Carolinas. But there was a part of me that just wanted to go, go see something different. I think that if I had gone to high school here and gone to college in, I don't know, Miami, or New York or wherever, anywhere, any other city, right, and then got drafted by the Panthers, I probably would have had a different feeling."- Julius Peppers via Panthers.com
Peppers did return to finish his career in Carolina, which was only fitting. And now he can bask in the glory of all the recognition coming his way in the not-too-distant future.