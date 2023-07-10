Julius Peppers, Muhsin Muhammad are worthy Carolina Panthers Hall of Honor inductees
By Dean Jones
Julius Peppers and Muhsin Muhammad are the latest deserving names to have their names immortalized in the Carolina Panthers Hall of Honor.
Speculation was running rampant after the Carolina Panthers revealed two more names would be inducted into their Hall of Honor. Many thought this was Luke Kuechly's time, others thought it might be Thomas Davis Sr., with former tight end Greg Olsen another who was strongly linked with the prestigious distinction.
While none of the aforementioned names were chosen, the two who were selected are thoroughly deserving. Each holds a special place in Panthers' folklore and remains beloved among the fanbase many years after their respective retirements.
Carolina Panthers set to immortalize Julius Peppers and Muhsin Muhammad
The team announced that Julius Peppers and Muhsin Muhammad would join the Hall of Honor on October 29 at Bank of America Stadium. This also happens to be Carolina's home clash against the Houston Texans, which comes with a pulsating matchup between Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud - the top two quarterbacks from the 2023 NFL Draft.
To say the news regarding Peppers and Muhammad was well received would be an understatement. Both players are part of the fabric that makes Carolina football so great, reaching the pinnacle of their positions and in the defensive end's case, putting up the sort of numbers worthy of a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement.
When discussing the decision, owner David Tepper stated via the team's website that this represents a permanent homecoming for both Peppers and Muhammad. One that will see their names live through the ages thanks to outstanding production on the field and exemplary community involvement away from the gridiron.
"Muhsin Muhammad and Julius Peppers were drafted by the Panthers. Both became All-Pros here. Both came back to Carolina to finish their careers. This is another homecoming, a permanent one. Not only did Muhsin and Julius set high standards on the field, they also were selected as Panthers Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year team winners. Having gotten to know both these fine men, I have no doubt that they deserve to join the distinguished group of Panthers in the Hall of Honor."- David Tepper via Panthers.com
As previously stated, this could be the start of a glittering few months for Peppers. He was recently nominated for the College Football Hall of Fame and of course, 2024 is his first year of eligibility when it comes to a place in Canton.
If there was any justice, Peppers would be a first-time inductee. Few players in NFL history have dominated for such a lengthy period and even at 37 years old during his final season with the Panthers, the former two-sport stud at North Carolina still managed 11 sacks and terrorized offensive tackles around the league before walking away one year later in 2018.
Muhammad was an integral part of Carolina's rapid emergence shortly after their inception. His speed, size, and athleticism were matched by a fierce will to win that made him an instant fan favorite over 11 years, which came with two Pro Bowls and an All-Pro honor at 31 years old in 2004.
This is especially poignant for Muhammad - who Steve Smith Sr. credits heavily for his early development - given that his son Muhsin Muhammad III looks set to be a high-end draft selection in 2024 barring any drastic regression at Texas A&M next season. So there won't be a dry eye in the house when the pair add their name to the list of Panthers greats that have come before and will arrive in the future.