Panthers News: Bryce Young, Matt Rhule, Hall of Honor and Ikem Ekwonu
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as players and staff move ever close to a pivotal training camp at Wofford College?
Good morning, Carolina Panthers fans. Another Friday is upon us, which means we are a little over two weeks away from rookies and veterans joining forces at Wofford College in Spartanburg for what promises to be a training camp full of excitement and intriguing storylines attached.
Until then, there are matters to discuss. Among the stories causing conversation recently include two new faces to Carolina's prestigious Hall of Honor, Bryce Young's mentality coming in for praise, Ikem Ekwonu's emergence, and a former head coach once again blaming everyone but himself.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers Hall of Honor
There was plenty of debate on social media after the Carolina Panthers released a video revealing that two new faces would be inducted into their Hall of Honor soon. Just who that'll be has yet to be determined, but fans had more than a few names in mind that were worthy of such a distinction.
Among those who could be chosen is Julius Peppers. The stud defensive end remains one of the team's greatest-ever players and looks set to become a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer when up for eligibility in 2024.
Another popular choice would be Luke Kuechly, who poured his heart and soul into the Panthers before having to retire early following the 2019 campaign. And of course, Cam Newton's name also came up despite the quarterback refusing to throw in the towel on his NFL hopes as yet.
Thomas Davis, Greg Olsen, Dan Morgan, Charles Johnson, Ryan Kalil, and Muhsin Muhammad would also be worthy inductees. We wait with bated breath to see which former icons are chosen.