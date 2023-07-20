Panthers News: Bryce Young, Yannick Ngakoue, Julius Peppers and Jonathan Stewart
Delving deeper into the primary Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young building trust
Bryce Young was the talk of the town on Wednesday once again as the rookie quarterback signed a multi-year sponsorship deal with Bojangles. Something that went down a storm among the fanbase thanks to the food chain's popularity throughout the Carolinas.
This is all part of Young's impressive transition into the franchise and the community. The Carolina Panthers are placing a lot of faith in the signal-caller they traded for at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, which is a responsibility he's tackling with the customary poise and professionalism displayed throughout an outstanding career to date.
When speaking to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports about this transition, Young has focused on building relationships with the seasoned veterans, being on point with Carolina's offensive scheme, and carrying himself in the manner befitting a franchise NFL quarterback. In that sense, he's ticked every box heading into camp.
"For me I try to do my best to carry myself as a professional in the building. I try to do the things in the locker room and learn from those guys, talking and building relationships. At the end of the day, we're all here to do a job and we have a team goal. I try to earn respect by showing how I can contribute to that, trying to carry myself as a pro. Know my stuff, try to make sure I show up every day and know what's going on. Know the install that's been put in to show the dedication that I have and that I want to be an asset to the team. So that's an ongoing process and that happens over time."- Bryce Young via CBS Sports
Again, this is only a good start and nothing more. Young must continue to establish himself and grow in stature when the pads go on at camp, especially considering his preseason involvement will be minimal in order to avoid any unnecessary injury complications.