Panthers News: Cam Newton, Baker Mayfield, DeAndre Hopkins and stadium blow
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as we are now just 16 days away from their important training camp getting underway?
Another week begins and there is just over a fortnight remaining until Frank Reich oversees his first training camp as Carolina Panthers head coach. Interest is higher than ever and attendance will be strong for the practices at Wofford College, which is thanks to an outstanding offseason of recruitment and the New York Jets coming to town for joint sessions.
Until then, the news and rumors remain plentiful. Among the stories causing conversation recently include Cam Newton's hopes for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Baker Mayfield on hitting the reset button, how much DeAndre Hopkins could help the Panthers and the potential for upgrades at Bank of America Stadium.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers stadium upgrades won't get public money
Despite the probable need to make upgrades to Bank of America Stadium in the not-too-distant future, it appears as if team owner David Tepper will need to foot the bill himself. Especially if Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio's comments via Steve Harrison from WFAE are any indication.
"And I have had a conversation with (Panthers owner) David Tepper in the past, that the county would not participate in any financial support for stadium upgrades because of what you (Cotham) said — that the city has a specific tax that’s dedicated to that purpose and the county does not have that."- Dena Diorio via WFAE
This comes after the current deal to keep the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte officially came to an end. The timing is interesting, but whether the situation would change if Tepper threatened to move the franchise elsewhere remains to be seen.
While hitting the panic button just yet would be foolish, it's something worth monitoring. Tepper's decision-making has often been impulsive since buying the Panthers, but avoiding any drastic measures right now represents the best course of action.