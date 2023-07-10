Panthers News: Cam Newton, Baker Mayfield, DeAndre Hopkins and stadium blow
By Dean Jones
DeAndre Hopkins can propel Carolina Panthers to playoffs
DeAndre Hopkins is still weighing up his next move after a shock release by the Arizona Cardinals. The All-Pro wideout took visits with the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans without anything concrete emerging, which stems from wanting the right financial package and the best-fit heading into the twilight of his professional career.
While the Carolina Panthers haven't put forward any legitimate interest in the former Clemson star and South Carolina native, the benefits are obvious. Specifically, what such a prolific performer could do for quarterback Bryce Young throughout his important transition from the college ranks.
When discussing the exact topic, Maurice Moton of The Bleacher Report stated that if the Panthers managed to acquire Hopkins, it could be the missing piece in their quest to shock the NFL and reach the postseason in 2023.
"Don't count out the Carolina Panthers in an unpredictable NFC South division. A month after the Panthers selected Bryce Young as the No. 1 overall pick, they started to ease him into the lead position. He took first-team reps during spring practices. [DeAndre] Hopkins and [Adam] Thielen would be a quality veteran duo for Young's development. The rookie signal-caller completed 65.8 percent of his passes in three years at Alabama. He should be able to move the ball with two sure-handed wideouts on the outside, which may result in a playoff run."- Maurice Moton, The Bleacher Report
Hopkins would instantly become the No. 1 option after the Panthers dealt D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears. But some fans are worried about what his potential arrival would do for the progression of Terrace Marshall Jr. and Jonathan Mingo.
It's a fine line, but Carolina cannot be sentimental when it comes to molding a future challenger.