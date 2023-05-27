6 pros and cons of the Carolina Panthers signing free-agent DeAndre Hopkins
What are the pros and cons of the Carolina Panthers adding wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins following his shocking release?
The NFL world received some surprising news on Friday afternoon when it was announced that the Arizona Cardinals had released wide receiver, DeAndre Hopkins. With Arizona headed for a rebuilding season and with the wideout entering his age-31 season, the move makes sense for both sides.
In the wake of the move, the discussion surrounding Hopkins now turns to potential landing spots. With that in mind, here are three pros and three cons to the Carolina Panthers adding the former All-Pro wideout.
Pro No. 1
Carolina Panthers would get a proven WR1 in DeAndre Hopkins
In adding Hopkins, the Carolina Panthers would be adding a player who has proven that he can be the No. 1 receiving option for an offense. Something that nobody else in the wide receiving corps has done.
While Adam Thielen was a nice free-agent addition, he has spent most of his career as the No. 2 for the Minnesota Vikings alongside either Stefon Diggs or Justin Jefferson. D.J. Chark has shown flashes but has never met his full potential, in large part due to recurring injuries. Terrace Marshall Jr. and Jonathan Mingo are promising pieces, but neither is a surefire bet to become a prolific target.
Look no further than the numbers to see how accomplished Hopkins is. For his career, the veteran has racked up 11, 298 receiving yards. For comparison's sake, the grouping of Thielen, Chark, Marshall, and Laviska Shenault Jr. have combined for 11,345 yards.
A three-time first-team All-Pro and a five-time Pro Bowler, Hopkins would immediately be the most decorated member of not only the Panthers' wide receiving corps, but of their entire offense.