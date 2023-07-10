Panthers News: Cam Newton, Baker Mayfield, DeAndre Hopkins and stadium blow
Cam Newton's Hall of Fame claims dashed
While Cam Newton has not given up hope of playing in the NFL again, the smart money is pointing to those around the league moving on without the former NFL MVP. He's not taken a snap since returning to the Carolina Panthers in 2021 and although the Auburn product displayed his live arm during a throwing session before the draft, no concrete offers emerged as teams went in different directions.
Perhaps this will change if injuries strike. But Newton is smart enough to recognize that this could be the end no matter what he thinks about there not being 32 quarterbacks better.
This is bringing about conversations on social media about how Newton will be remembered. Primarily, whether the signal-caller is deserving of Pro Football Hall of Fame recognition when he finally hangs it up for good.
Although many fans that continue to idolize Newton would argue he's more than deserving of being enshrined in Canton, that isn't the case with everybody. One such critic is PGA Tour golf professional Hunter Mahan, who said that because he never achieved back-to-back winning seasons, the dual-threat weapon is undeserving.
It's not just Newton that's never reached this feat. The Panthers have never attained two-straight campaigns with a winning record since their inception almost three decades ago - which rules out the likes of Luke Kuechly and other legends from being inducted, too.
Newton transcended the game and was a monumental influence on quarterbacks who are taking over the game today. The Pro Football Hall of Fame is about individual talent and accomplishments - so to put this down to team record is asinine whether you think he should get in or not.