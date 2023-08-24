Panthers News: Cam Newton, Brian Burns, D.J. Chark and Chandler Zavala
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and stories from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers WR D.J. Chark's status
Injuries are piling up in the Carolina Panthers wide receiver room. Terrace Marshall Jr. was already out with a back complication and with Laviska Shenault Jr. entering the NFL's concussion protocol, Frank Reich and rookie quarterback Bryce Young could ill afford another prominent member of the passing attack missing time.
Sadly, that's what happened on Wednesday. D.J. Chark wasn't spotted at practice, which the team confirmed was due to a hamstring issue that isn't deemed serious according to multiple reports from around the media.
Chark's had a history of problems in recent years and considering how much he relies on quick-twitch speed, a soft tissue injury is the last thing anyone connected to the Panthers needs. But according to Reich via the team's website, it's a next-man-up mentality.
"I don't want to sound glib about anything, but I've just been involved in enough games that you have a ding here, a ding there. I don't overreact to something. First, I've got to find out what's the severity of it. Or, if a guy gets something, exactly where are we at on that? I just don't overreact to those things. It's a next-man-up mentality."- Frank Reich via Panthers.com
Perhaps this is Carolina erring on the side of caution. Chark is an important member of the team's plans after the Panthers traded away D.J. Moore, so losing him for even a few games could come with grave consequences attached.