Panthers News: Cam Newton, Brian Burns, D.J. Chark and Chandler Zavala
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and stories from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Does Cam Newton have any regrets?
Cam Newton hasn't given up on his NFL career just yet. However, nothing concrete emerged from an offseason workout and speculated discussions with other teams, which might indicate that the ship is sailing once and for all looking at the bigger picture.
The former Carolina Panthers signal-caller is an iconic, transcendent figure who will never be forgotten by anyone that was fortunate to see him take the league by storm. When asked by Chad OchoCinco on their new podcast if the NFL MVP had any regrets about not winning a Super Bowl, Newton didn't seem all that bothered in the grand scheme of things based on his comments via Sportskeeda.
"I got so much out of football that when you when I sit back and I think like bro, I won everywhere. Did I win a Super Bowl? No. But I won a national championship. I won in junior college, a national championship, and even in high school. My high school was really known for basketball, we went to the state championship and we lost. We started 32-0 and we lost in the championship. So just seeing like, I was just around winners."- Cam Newton via Sportskeeda
Newton and the Panthers came within inches of clinching their first Vince Lombardi Trophy in 2015 after a 15-1 campaign that ended with an NFC Championship triumph and defeat to the Denver Broncos on the biggest stage of all. It's a game that leaves a sour taste in the mouth to this day, thanks in no small part to how much Carolina's squad deserved more after such a sensational campaign.