Panthers news: Cam Newton, Brian Burns, Frankie Luvu and Austin Booker
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as those in power turn their focus towards the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine?
The Carolina Panthers' new power structure will be spending the next few days running the rule over potential college additions at the NFL Scouting Combine. This is always one of the most important pre-draft assessment events on the calendar. It's also a hotbed of activity for contract extensions, trades, and everything in between.
Dan Morgan and Dave Canales will speak to the media this week, so we might get some clues about how the Panthers are going to approach this critical period of recruitment. Until then, the stories generating discussion include Cam Newton's altercation, Brian Burns' future, a potential landing spot for Frankie Luvu, and Carolina being urged to consider a promising young edge rusher during the draft.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Landing spot for Frankie Luvu touted
The Carolina Panthers need to develop a culture of keeping their best players around. Too many exceptional performers have been allowed to leave under recent regimes. If Dan Morgan doesn't change this ethos immediately, the same complications will emerge under his front-office leadership.
Frankie Luvu is an ascending player who's emerged as an integral part of the team's defensive plans. Working out a new deal would be highly advantageous. If not, then Cody Benjamin from CBS Sports highlighted the Pittsburgh Steelers as a potential landing spot for the former Washington State standout.
"The Steelers have been swinging at linebackers for years. [Frankie] Luvu finally gives them a fast, physical, ascending playmaker whose blitzing skills should pair nicely with those of T.J. Watt."- Cody Benjamin, CBS Sports
Interest in Luvu would be high if the Panthers let him test the open market. Hopefully, things won't get that far and the second-level force can get a well-deserved extension.