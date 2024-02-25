Panthers news: Jaycee Horn, Michael Pittman Jr., cap space and combine note
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as offseason plans continue under Dave Canales and Dan Morgan?
The Carolina Panthers got a welcome boost after the NFL announced a much bigger than anticipated salary-cap rise in 2024. This provides some extra breathing space and could broaden their free-agent options. It might also make things easier to work out long-term extensions with some established figures.
Expect the news cycle to heat up around the league as coaches, front-office personnel, and agents congregate at the NFL Scouting Combine in the coming days. While we wait for further developments, the stories generating discussion include Jaycee Horn's future, when Dan Morgan and Dave Canales will speak in Indianapolis, how much the Panthers have to work with financially, and the prospect of signing Michael Pittman Jr. in free agency.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers duo to speak at NFL Scouting Combine
It'll be interesting to hear what Dan Morgan and Dave Canales have to say when they go in front of the media later this week. The Carolina Panthers' new power couple's bedding-in period didn't last long. Having so much to get through in their quest to get this organization back to respectability dictated as much. They know it's time for action.
Morgan will speak with reporters on Tuesday, February 27 at 1.15 p.m. Eastern Time. Shortly after, it will be Canales' turn at the podium. This is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.
While it's unlikely either will be giving too much away about their recruitment plans, there should be a few interesting quotes to provide fans with optimism. Canales, in particular, is always a fascinating listen. Something that was reflected in the positive impact left during his introductory presser.