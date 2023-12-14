Panthers News: Cam Newton, Bryce Young, black helmets and Terrace Marshall
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers thought process with Terrace Marshall Jr.
One player who's been conspicuous by his absence more often than not this season is Terrace Marshall Jr. The wide receiver has once again failed to produce the goods in a competitive environment. Something that even came with a trade request before the deadline being granted by those in power.
The Carolina Panthers haven't activated Marshall on game day for several weeks. When discussing the thought process behind these decisions, interim head coach Chris Tabor highlighted that Mike Strachan's emergence coupled with his special teams prowess left the former second-round selection on the outside looking in based on comments via Sports Illustrated.
"I think it's just an accumulation of a lot of things. Terrace, he's playing well on the scout team. We gave Mike (Strachan) an opportunity there and also in the special teams area. There's a lot of factors that go into the 48. It's not always just about offense and defense."- Chris Tabor via Sports Illustrated
All signs point to Marshall being removed from the equation at some stage during the offseason. In this scenario, he becomes another high-end draft selection under general manager Scott Fitterer who failed to reach the heights expected.
For some reason, Marshall doesn't fit into Carolina's way of thinking. So a fresh start is the best possible solution for all parties.