Panthers news: Cam Newton, Nicole Tepper, Josh McCown and Derrick Brown
Delving deeper into the latest Carlina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines with a little over a week remaining until free agency officially begins?
Dan Morgan and Dave Canales are still running the rule over college prospects of interest at the NFL Scouting Combine. It's a thorough and arduous process in equal measure. But make no mistake, it must bring the right reinforcements after so many failed selections under previous regimes - many of whom are no longer around.
While we wait for further developments to unfold, the stories causing conversation include Josh McCown being tabbed as a 'golden boy' in a recent scathing article, how the Panthers can work out a long-term extension with stud defensive lineman Derrick Brown, Nicole Tepper reportedly preferring C.J. Stroud over Bryce Young before the draft, and Cam Newton telling his side of the story.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Josh McCown's credentials questioned
It didn't take Josh McCown long to land on his feet after being dismissed by the Carolina Panthers once Frank Reich was fired. He accepted an offer to become the Minnesota Vikings' new quarterbacks coach. Just who he'll be working with remains to be seen as Kirk Cousins looks set to test the free-agent market.
Carron J. Phillips from Deadspin launched an attack on McCown's credentials during a scathing article. He highlighted the coach's lack of experience and coaching track record as reasons he was undeserving of such a chance. The writer also highlighted former Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks' current plight as a prime example of the questionable hiring process around the league.
"The Vikings have a new quarterback coach with a paper-thin resume, who spent much of his long playing career as a backup because he could never cut it as a starter. Minnesota must also figure out who McCown will be coaching, as it isn’t crazy to assume that the team will be looking up at the Lions and the Packers in the NFC North. And if things don’t work out — again — and Josh McCown gets fired, some other team is sure to hire him in a heartbeat. That’s not a guess, it’s what history has taught us."- Carron J. Phillips, Deadspin
Phillips didn't hold back, that's for sure. It's up to McCown to shift the narrative and prove his doubters wrong.