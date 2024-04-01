Panthers news: Cam Newton, trading up, Blake Corum and Stephon Gilmore
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as general manager Dan Morgan continues his planning for the 2024 NFL Draft?
April has arrived, which is officially NFL Draft month. Although the Carolina Panthers don't have a first-round pick to call upon, there's a growing sense that Dan Morgan has a plan in place to take the franchise forward. There are evaluations to do and fierce discussions upcoming, but needs have diminished following a decent-looking free agency.
The rumor mill continues to swirl heading into the big selection event. While we wait for further developments, the stories causing debate include Cam Newton comparing Ron Rivera and Matt Rhule, Blake Corum's potential fit, Stephon Gilmore's desire, and a recent mock draft tipping the Panthers to trade up into the first round.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Blake Corum's potential fit
Even though the Carolina Panthers have Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders, and Raheem Blackshear returning to the running back room, there should be no complacency when it comes to improving every position group. If those in power get an opportunity to add an explosive backfield threat at some stage during the 2024 NFL Draft, they shouldn't hesitate.
This was a sentiment echoed by David Latham from Last Word on Sports. The writer named Carolina among the teams who'd be a good fit for Michigan prospect Blake Corum and highlighted the intriguing traits he brings to the table with a smooth transition.
"Blake Corum is a good but not great player who will be a reliable part of a committee for years to come. The Michigan product excels at picking up difficult yards, as his above-average vision, quick lateral agility, and overall strength make him a perfect fit for goal-line and short-yardage situations. Additionally, while he’ll never be prime Alvin Kamara, the running back has soft hands that should allow him to be a decent receiver at the next level."- David Latham, LWOS
Dan Morgan is keen to adopt the best player available approach when the draft begins. The Panthers have some glaring needs to resolve, but there could be room for someone like Corum to further boost the team's running back options in the mid-rounds.
We won't have games for a while but you can still win big with FanDuel Sportsbook's $200 guaranteed sign-up bonus! Panthers fans who bet $5 or more (with a $10 deposit) on any game will get $200 in bonus bets win or lose. Click here to sign up for FanDuel now!