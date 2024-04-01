Panthers news: Cam Newton, trading up, Blake Corum and Stephon Gilmore
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Cam Newton compares ex-Carolina Panthers coaches
Matt Rhule and Ron Rivera were two different people. When Cam Newton made his bombshell return to the Carolina Panthers in 2021, he found that out first-hand.
Newton walked into a completely different environment from the one he once led during some outstanding times during the mid-2010s. The former NFL MVP quarterback delved a little deeper into the differences between Rhule and Rivera recently, which centered on locker room presence and being relatable to the NFL player based on comments via USA Today Sports.
"Matt Rhule was an unbelievable guy. So much so, that when I say ‘unbelievable,’ I’m like, yo, he’s a guy that I would kick it with. We had great conversations. We had great meetings and great insights on the game, family, religion—just the whole process to how we both got to this situation. But it was a little different coming from Ron Rivera. He knew what it was like to be a player in certain situations. Practice intensity, locker room tension, knowing how to get the most out of their players—it’s just certain different tactics you have to go about."- Cam Newton via USA Today Sports
This was more complimentary about Rhule than most who worked with him during a less-than-stellar spell in Carolina. Now, the Panthers must look forward, and head coach Dave Canales is leaving a good impression thanks to his exceptional purpose and conviction in articulating plans for gradual growth.