Panthers News: Chris Tabor, Bryce Young, Thomas Brown and Week 15
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's assessment
Bryce Young looked more despondent than ever following his latest failed outing at the New Orleans Saints. While the pass-catchers and offensive line deserve their fair share of the blame, the No. 1 overall pick missed some throws and couldn't get into the right rhythm en route to another game without a passing touchdown.
The Carolina Panthers offense lacks inspiration and execution in equal measure. Young remained accountable based on post-game comments via the team's website. However, it's clear confidence levels are at rock bottom where this organization - the new face of the franchise included - is concerned.
"Again, lack of execution, especially for myself. I missed a lot of things. I thought we played well on the perimeter, played well up front. But I've got to continue to get better. I mean, we're all sick of it. We're all tired of it, but that doesn't entitle us to anything. It's on us, ultimately, why we're there. And we have to do a better job to prevent that. So no matter how tired we are, you know, we've got to be better."- Bryce Young via Panthers.com
We've been saying for weeks that the primary objective for Young is to come through the remaining games unscathed. Just what this torrid rookie campaign is doing to the former Alabama star's long-term aspirations remains to be seen.