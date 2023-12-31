Panthers News: Chris Tabor, Cam Newton, elevations and Week 17
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines heading into this afternoon's road contest versus the Jacksonville Jaguars?
Happy game day, everyone. The Carolina Panthers embark on their final road clash of the 2023 season later this afternoon. It's the team's last opportunity to avoid getting swept on their travels, but the Jacksonville Jaguars won't be doing them any favors with the AFC South title and playoff football within reach.
It promises to be another interesting afternoon for all involved. Heading into the contest, the stories causing debate include Chris Tabor drawing praise, Cam Newton's omission about his contract extension with the Panthers, everything you need to know for Week 17, and practice squad elevations.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers elevations for Week 17
Interior offensive lineman J.D. DiRenzo and defensive back A.J. Parker were the two players elevated from the practice squad for today's encounter with the Jacksonville Jaguars. This provides depth at key positions - especially with veteran cornerback Troy Hill already ruled out through injury.
The Carolina Panthers aren't playing for much other than pride, so getting a look at some younger individuals to see what they might be able to offer long-term seems like a good idea at this juncture. There's a need to remain competitive, but DiRenzo and Parker could be in line for some action depending on the performance levels of others.
Reports also suggest Gabe Jackson looks set to start at the right guard position. This comes after two impressive appearances when installed into the starting lineup over the last fortnight.