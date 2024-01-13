Panthers news: Chris Tabor, Dave Canales, Ben Johnson and Bill Belichick
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Dave Canales on Carolina Panthers' interest
One intriguing name on the Carolina Panthers' list of potential head coaches is currently gearing up to help a division rival potentially cause a wildcard triumph this weekend. Dave Canales' work as Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator has come in for significant plaudits this season. Something that hasn't gone unnoticed by team owner David Tepper and his new brain trust.
Canales seems to have galvanized the career of former Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. He's a coach on the up and fits the offensive mold Tepper is repeatedly looking for once again. Although he's tabbed by many as an outsider, nothing should be off the table currently as pressure mounts on the beleaguered billionaire.
When discussing the interview request from Carolina, it's clear Canales was taken slightly aback based on comments via USA Today Sports. He was also quick to praise those around him in Tampa Bay for the way he's being perceived in league circles.
"Yeah, it is surreal to me. And I’m really grateful, because I honestly can’t do this without the guys in this building—without the talent that we have on our offense, an amazing staff that’s just worked their tail off to put ourselves in the situation to win the division. And so when I think about it, it’s like—okay, coordinator gets all the heat and you get all the praise while there’s really a bigger story than that."- Dave Canales via USA Today Sports
If Canales can mastermind a postseason win over the Philadelphia Eagles, his stock will only rise. Make no mistake, the Panthers will be watching extremely closely.