Panthers News: Chris Tabor, Gabe Jackson, Brian Burns and injuries
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines with one day remaining until their final road game at the Jacksonville Jaguars?
Most of the preparations have been made and the Carolina Panthers travel down to Florida later today ahead of their clash at the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is the final opportunity for Chris Tabor's men to avoid getting swept on the road in 2023. Another matter is whether they can find enough to overcome a franchise still harboring hopes of postseason football.
Until then, the stories accumulating column inches include Gabe Jackson's promotion, Tabor's mentality, injuries for both sides heading into this weekend's clash, and Brian Burns looking to end the campaign on a high.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers sign Gabe Jackson to 53-man roster
After catching the eye when installed into the starting lineup over the last fortnight, the Carolina Panthers rewarded Gabe Jackson accordingly. The veteran interior offensive lineman was officially signed to their 53-man roster. He's also expected to be the team's right guard in Week 17 at the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Jackson provided some much-needed stability to the protection after undrafted free agent Nash Jensen failed to meet modest expectations. If the former third-round selection out of Mississippi State can give a good account of himself over Carolina's final two contests, keeping him around on a short-term deal wouldn't be the worst idea in the world.
Offensive line depth is a major issue with the Panthers and across the NFL. So the benefits of retaining Jackson if he performs sufficiently in the coming weeks are there for all to see.