Panthers News: Chris Tabor, Jaycee Horn, Bryce Young and Week 14
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young's resolve
Things couldn't have gone much worse for Bryce Young during his rookie campaign up to now. Despite the consensus projections before the campaign, this was a terrible situation for the quarterback and his production has suffered as a result.
Nobody is absolving Young from blame. He should be playing better, but the offensive line and lack of quality wide receivers within a mundane scheme aren't doing the former Alabama star any favors either.
Young has avoided any major injury, which is arguably the biggest positive to take from the Carolina Panthers' opening 12 games. Something that was acknowledged by interim head coach Chris Tabor, who praised the signal-caller's resolve in the face of significant adversity based on comments via Sports Illustrated.
"He's a tough-minded kid. He cares, he's a pro. I think this is helping him mature even faster probably than what you would think. He's going to be just fine. He's a good football player and a great person, so I think those qualities right there are going to allow him to be really good in this league."- Chris Tabor via Sports Illustrated
Young is rolling with the punches and praying that the Panthers do a better job of putting the right pieces around him when the time comes. Just who will be building this roster in 2024 with general manager Scott Fitterer's future hanging in the balance remains to be seen.